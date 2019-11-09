Puyallup beats Olympia 2-0

PuyallupÕs Chloe Casello celebrates her goal during the second half. Puyallup played Olympia in a soccer match at Memorial Stadium in Federal Way, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019.
Players reacts to a corner kick during the second half. Puyallup played Olympia in a soccer match at Memorial Stadium in Federal Way, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019.
OlympiaÕs Lauren Forster heads a corner kick but it misses the goal during the first half. Puyallup played Olympia in a soccer match at Memorial Stadium in Federal Way, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019.
OlympiaÕs Landry McCann heads the ball during the first half. Puyallup played Olympia in a soccer match at Memorial Stadium in Federal Way, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019.
PuyallupÕs Sydney Evans goes up for a header during the first half. Puyallup played Olympia in a soccer match at Memorial Stadium in Federal Way, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019.
PuyallupÕs Sydney Evans and OlympiaÕs Christina Spinharney battle for possession during the second half. Puyallup played Olympia in a soccer match at Memorial Stadium in Federal Way, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019.
PuyallupÕs Chloe Casello and Ally Beavers celebrate after Chloe Casello’s goal during the second half. Puyallup played Olympia in a soccer match at Memorial Stadium in Federal Way, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019.
PuyallupÕs Sydney Evans’ shot is blacked by OlympiaÕs Landry McCann during the second half. Puyallup played Olympia in a soccer match at Memorial Stadium in Federal Way, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019.
PuyallupÕs Chloe Casello Puyallup scores a goal during the second half. played Olympia in a soccer match at Memorial Stadium in Federal Way, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019.
Puyallup played Olympia in a soccer match at Memorial Stadium in Federal Way, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Joshua.bessex@gmail.com