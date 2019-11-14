Oubre Jr. scores season-high 30, Suns beat Hawks 128-112

Atlanta Hawks forward Jabari Parker, right, battles Phoenix Suns forward Mikal Bridges for the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, in Phoenix. AP Photo

Kelly Oubre Jr. scored a season-high 30 points, Devin Booker added 27 and the Phoenix Suns beat the Atlanta Hawks 128-112 on Thursday night.

Phoenix (7-4) took a 104-90 lead into the final quarter after Oubre hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer at the end of the third and kept a comfortable lead throughout the fourth. The Suns are off to their best start through 11 games since 2009, when they started 9-2.

Oubre’s big performance came two nights after his worst of the season. He scored just one point in 19 minutes in a loss to the Lakers.

Dario Saric added 23 points after shooting 9 of 12 from the field, including 3 of 5 from 3-point range.

Atlanta (4-7) was led by Jabari Parker, who scored 24 points. Trae Young had 21 points and 13 assists two nights after a 42-point, 11-assist performance in a win over Denver.

Booker scored 19 points in the first half as the Suns built a 67-61 halftime lead. Young had 17 points and six assists for the Hawks.

MISSING PIECES

Both the Hawks and the Suns were missing key pieces to their teams because of 25-game suspensions for violating the NBA’s Anti-Drug program.

Suns center Deandre Ayton played in just one game before being suspended for using a diuretic. Hawks forward John Collins tested positive for a growth hormone called Peptide-2.

Ayton was the No. 1 pick one year ago and had 18 points and 11 rebounds in his only game this season. Collins was averaging 17 points and 8.8 rebounds before his suspension.

BEMBRY, REDDISH EJECTED

Hawks guard DeAndre’ Bembry was ejected in the third quarter after getting called for two quick technical fouls.

He got the first technical for taunting after blocking Ricky Rubio’s shot. He earned the second a few seconds later for arguing. Booker also was called for a technical during the commotion.

Rookie Cam Reddish was ejected with about four minutes left after getting two flagrant fouls on two separate plays on offensive fouls when he hit a Suns defender in the face with his elbow.

TIP-INS

Hawks: Kevin Huerter (left shoulder), Evan Turner (left Achilles pain) and Vince Carter (personal reasons) didn’t play on Thursday. Coach Lloyd Pierce said the Hawks are relieved that Huerter doesn’t need surgery for his injury and will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

Suns: Rookie guard Ty Jerome still hasn’t played this season because of a right ankle sprain he suffered just before the beginning of the regular season.

UP NEXT

Hawks: Continue their road trip at the Clippers on Saturday.

Suns: Host the Celtics on Monday.