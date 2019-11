Bassey lifts W. Kentucky past E. Kentucky 79-71

Charles Bassey had 18 points as Western Kentucky beat Eastern Kentucky 79-71 on Friday night.

Carson Williams had 15 points for Western Kentucky (3-0). Jordan Rawls added 14 points. Josh Anderson had 11 points for the visitors.

Jomaru Brown scored a career-high 41 points for the Colonels (2-2).

Western Kentucky plays Campbellsville at home on Monday. Eastern Kentucky plays Alice Lloyd College at home on Tuesday.

