Alcorn St. rallies to overcome Alabama A&M 34-28

Felix Harper threw four touchdown passes — three to LeCharles Pringle — and their 44-yard TD connection proved the difference in Alcorn State’s 34-28 win over Alabama A&M on Saturday.

That pass play with 11:44 remaining marked the Braves’ (7-3, 5-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference) second lead of the game. They went up 27-21 when Harper threw a 42-yard TD pass to Raidarious Anderson with 9:27 left in the third.

Prior to that the Bulldogs (6-5, 3-3) were in control.

Alabama A&M outgained the Braves 531-522 in total yards and held time of possession 32:32-27:28. The Bulldogs were also 7 of 14 on third-down conversions to 4 of 10 for Alcorn State.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Harper was 18-of-27 passing for 288 yards, Pringle had four receptions for 113 yards and Niko Duffey had 17 carries for 100 yards and a touchdown.

Jordan Bentley for the Bulldogs had 245 yards rushing on 29 carries and scored four times.

The Braves are in sole possession of first place in the SWAC’s east division with Alabama State (5-5, 4-2) a game back.