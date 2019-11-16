Tinkle scores 16, leads Oregon State past Wyoming 83-63

Tres Tinkle scored 16 points to help Oregon State cruise to an 83-63 victory over Wyoming on Saturday night.

Tinkle was 5-of-11 shooting, made all six of his free throws and grabbed nine rebounds. He surpassed Roberto Nelson (1,745) for fifth on the career scoring list. Kylor Kelley and Ethan Thompson added 13 points apiece for the Beavers (3-1). Gianni Hunt chipped in a career-best 11 points, and Zach Reichle scored all 10 of his points in the second half.

Hunter Maldonado scored 18 points and A.J. Banks added 10 for Wyoming (1-3). The Cowboys made 18 of 20 free throws but shot just 5 of 24 from 3-point range.

Oregon State built a seven-point halftime lead. The Cowboys stayed within single digits until Reichle hit a jumper with 14 minutes left, sparking a 17-6 surge.