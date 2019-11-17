SC St. takes on Wilberforce

Wilberforce vs. South Carolina State (1-2)

Smith-Hammond-Middleton Center, Orangeburg, South Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The South Carolina State Bulldogs will be taking on the Bulldogs of NAIA member Wilberforce. South Carolina State lost 65-39 at Liberty in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERS: Damni Applewhite has averaged 9.7 points and 6.7 rebounds to lead the way for South Carolina State. Jahmari Etienne is also a big contributor, with 11.7 points per game.AWESOME APPLEWHITE: In three appearances this season, South Carolina State's Damni Applewhite has shot 38.9 percent.

DID YOU KNOW: South Carolina State went 0-14 overall when facing out-of-conference opponents last season. The Bulldogs offense scored 63.2 points per matchup across those 14 games.

