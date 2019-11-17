Blue Bombers beat Roughriders to advance to Grey Cup

Zach Collaros threw for 267 yards and a touchdown, Justin Medlock kicked four field goals and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers advanced to the Grey Cup with a 20-3 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Sunday in the Canadian Football League’s West Division final.

The Blue Bombers will face the Hamilton Tiger-Cats next week in Calgary. The Tiger-Cats beat the Edmonton Eskimos 36-16 at home earlier Sunday in the East final.

Winnipeg last played in a Grey Cup in 2011 when the Bombers fell 34-23 to the host B.C. Lions. The Blue Bombers haven't won the championship since 1990.

Collaros completed 17 of 25 passes, connecting with Kenny Lawler on a 26-yard scoring strike.

Saskatchewan's Brett Lauther made four field goals.