Beane scores 14 to lead N. Illinois past Longwood 65-48

Darius Beane scored 14 points off the bench to carry Northern Illinois to a 65-48 win over Longwood on Monday night.

Eugene German had 12 points for Northern Illinois (3-2), Lacey James added 11 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks and Noah McCarty had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Jordan Cintron had 15 points and eight rebounds for the Lancers (4-2).

Northern Illinois plays Western Illinois on the road on Wednesday. Longwood faces UC Riverside on the road next Tuesday.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25