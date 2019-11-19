Sacramento faces Phoenix, looks for 4th straight home win

Phoenix Suns (7-5, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (5-7, ninth in the Western Conference)

Sacramento; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

Sacramento heads into a matchup with Phoenix as winners of three home games in a row.

Sacramento went 39-43 overall and 21-31 in Western Conference action a season ago. The Kings averaged 19.3 points off of turnovers, 13.7 second chance points and 42.7 bench points last season.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Phoenix finished 19-63 overall and 3-13 in Pacific Division games in the 2018-19 season. The Suns shot 45.9% from the field and 32.9% from 3-point range last season.

Sacramento and Phoenix play for the second time this season. The Suns won the last meeting 124-95 on Oct. 23. Devin Booker led the way with 22 points.

Kings Injuries: Caleb Swanigan: day to day (left ankle), Marvin Bagley III: out (thumb), De'Aaron Fox: out (ankle), Trevor Ariza: day to day (groin).

Suns Injuries: Ricky Rubio: day to day (back spasms), Ty Jerome: out (ankle).