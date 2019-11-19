Balanced Iowa State cruises past Southern Miss 73-45

Iowa State guard Tyrese Haliburton (22) drives to the basket over Southern Mississippi guard Gabe Watson, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, in Ames, Iowa. AP Photo

Solomon Young scored 14 points, Prentiss Nixon added 13 and Iowa State eased past Southern Miss 73-45 on Tuesday for its second straight win.

Tyrese Haliburton had 12 points with nine assists and three steals for the Cyclones (3-1), who used a 15-2 run to close the first half to pull away.

After a sluggish start, Iowa State held the Golden Eagles scoreless for nearly five minutes in building a 33-20 halftime lead. The Cyclones then reeled off 11 points in a row to make it a 60-34 game midway through the second half.

Iowa State once again struggled from beyond the arc though. After going just 3 of 25 in a win over Northern Illinois, Iowa State was 5 of 22 against the Eagles.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

George Conditt had nine points, six rebounds and four blocks off the bench for the Cyclones.

Boban Jacdonmi scored 10 points for the Golden Eagles (1-3). Southern Miss went 0 of 16 from the 3-point line and didn’t shoot its first free throw until there was 2:47 left.

THE BIG PICTURE

Southern Miss: First-year coach Jay Ladner substituted his entire starting five less than two minutes into the second half. That’s not the move of a coach happy with his team.

Iowa State: The Cyclones’ have shown the ability to get buckets inside and from mid-range though. Iowa State scored 28 points in the paint and was 18 of 30 on 2s. Iowa State also forced 16 turnovers

UP NEXT

The Eagles host William Carey on Sunday.

Iowa State plays Michigan in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament in the Bahamas on Nov. 27.