Blount leads NC Central past Bluefield State 68-44

Jibri Blount had 28 points as NC Central easily beat Bluefield State 68-44 on Thursday night.

Randy Miller, Jr. had 18 points for NC Central (2-4). Jordan Perkins added 10 points, eight assists and seven rebounds. Kobby Ayetey had nine rebounds and four blocks for the home team.

Marquez Cooper had 13 points for the Big Blues. Taj-Maal Toney added 11 rebounds. Teyon Henry had 10 rebounds.

NC Central plays Southern Illinois on the road on Tuesday.

