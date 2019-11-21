Reuvers, Davison lead Wisconsin in 88-70 win over Green Bay

Nate Reuvers scored 19 points and Brad Davison added 15, all in the first half, as Wisconsin beat Green Bay 88-70 on Thursday night.

The Badgers (4-1) were keyed by a second straight strong performance shooting from behind the 3-point line, hitting 15 of 31. Wisconsin hit 48 percent of its 3-point attempts on Sunday in a win over Marquette.

Green Bay (1-3) looked like it was on the verge of being run out of the gym with less than 2 minutes left in the first half after Davison converted a 4-point play to put the Badgers up 46-26.

But Davison was hurt on the play and came off the court limping. He started the second half before going to the bench just 2 minutes into the period and began riding an exercise bike. After Green Bay used a 13-2 run to close the gap to 12, Davison returned. Aleem Ford knocked down a 3-pointer and the threat was extinguished.

Amari Davis led Green Bay with 16 points and JayQuan McCloud added 13.

BIG PICTURE

Green Bay: Thursday was part of an all-too-familiar pattern for the Phoenix against the Badgers. Wisconsin is 24-1 against Green Bay, including 21-0 at home.

Wisconsin: The Badgers continue to use a balanced attack offensively. Six players came into the game averaging at least eight points, and six finished in double figures on Thursday.

APPEAL DENIED

The NCAA has denied a final appeal from Micah Potter to allow the transfer to be immediately eligible rather than waiting until Dec. 21 to suit up for Wisconsin. Ahead of Thursday’s game, Potter learned the NCAA Committee for Legislative Relief rejected his final appeal of a decision requiring him to sit out until the end of the first semester. In all, he will miss 10 games. “I’m still confused why I am being punished for behaving in a manner that the NCAA requests of its student athletes,” Potter wrote on Twitter after learning of the committee’s decision. The 6-foot-10 Potter started 16 games over two seasons for the Buckeyes.

UP NEXT

Green Bay: Hosts Cal State Northridge on Monday.

Wisconsin: Travels to the Barclays Center in New York to play Richmond in the Roman Legends Classic Tournament on Monday.