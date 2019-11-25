Detroit takes on Orlando in Eastern Conference matchup

Orlando Magic (6-9, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (5-11, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

Orlando takes on Detroit for an Eastern Conference matchup.

Detroit finished 27-25 in Eastern Conference action and 26-15 at home in the 2018-19 season. The Pistons gave up 107.3 points per game while committing 22.1 fouls last season.

Orlando finished 42-40 overall and 30-22 in Eastern Conference play a season ago. The Magic averaged 107.3 points per game while shooting 45.4% from the field and 35.6% from deep last season.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

Pistons Injuries: Tony Snell: day to day (hip), Khyri Thomas: out (right foot), Reggie Jackson: out (back).

Magic Injuries: Nikola Vucevic: out (right ankle), Aaron Gordon: out (right ankle), Michael Carter-Williams: out (left hip).