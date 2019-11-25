UK Athletics CEO resigns before starting job

The incoming CEO of Britain’s governing body for track and field has resigned before starting work amid questions over her husband’s conduct.

UK Athletics chairman Chris Cook says in a statement that he met with new CEO Zara Hyde Peters on Sunday and “we have agreed together that she will now not be taking up her position.”

Hyde Peters had been due to start Dec. 1.

The Times newspaper reported that Hyde Peters’ husband had been banned from working as a school teacher but later coached athletes at a club where his wife was an official.

A British teaching regulatory panel ruled in 2012 that Mike Peters had exchanged “inappropriate photographs” with a 15-year-old girl, amounting to “unacceptable professional conduct.” He was cleared of sexual misconduct.