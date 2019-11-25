Johnson leads Lipscomb past Tennessee Tech 78-65

KJ Johnson had 23 points while dishing out eight assists as Lipscomb topped Tennessee Tech 78-65 on Monday night.

Carson Cary nailed 5 of 8 from beyond the arc to total 15 points for Lipscomb (3-4). Ahsan Asadullah added 14 points, nine rebounds and five assists. Andrew Fleming had 13 points and seven rebounds for the visitors.

Jr Clay had 17 points for the Golden Eagles (2-6). Jared Sherfield added 11 points. Larry Kuimi had 10 rebounds.

Hunter Vick was held to four points. The Golden Eagles' leading scorer heading into the contest at 10.0 points per game, Vick missed all six attempts from beyond the arc.

Lipscomb plays No. 25 Xavier on the road on Saturday. Tennessee Tech faces Reinhardt at home next Monday.

