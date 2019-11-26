Knight lifts William & Mary over Morehead St. 95-84

Nathan Knight scored 28 points with 12 rebounds, his fifth double-double of the season, as William & Mary defeated Morehead State 95-84 on Tuesday night. Luke Loewe added a career-best 26 points on 8-for-9 shooting for the Tribe.

Andy Van Vliet had 13 points and nine rebounds for William & Mary (5-2). Quinn Blair added 12 points and Bryce Barnes 10.

Jordan Walker had 23 points and seven assists for the Eagles (4-3). Justin Thomas added 16 points. James Baker and LJ Bryan added 10 points each.

William & Mary matches up against Buffalo on the road on Saturday. Morehead State plays North Alabama on the road on Saturday.

