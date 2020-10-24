Tacoma News Tribune Logo
Astros pitcher Josh James has hip surgery; out 6 to 8 months

The Associated Press

HOUSTON

Astros pitcher Josh James underwent hip surgery and will need six to eight months to recover.

Houston general manager James Click said Saturday that James had a labral tear of his left hip repaired Friday.

James initially injured his hip Aug. 20 in a game at Colorado and went on the injured list. When the right-hander returned, he had a 1.35 ERA over 6 2-3 innings in his final six appearances of the regular season. James also appeared in three postseason games, pitching four innings.

For the regular season, James was 1-0 with a 7.27 ERA in 13 appearances (two starts) with 21 strikeouts.

