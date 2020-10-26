Nashville SC takes defensive hot streak into road matchup against Montreal

Nashville SC (6-6-7, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Montreal Impact (7-11-2, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Harrison, New Jersey; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Nashville SC faces Montreal on a defensive hot streak after conceding just nine goals over the past 10 games.

The Impact are 5-11-1 in Eastern Conference games. Montreal is 4-1-2 when it records a pair of goals.

Nashville SC is 3-4-4 against Eastern Conference opponents. Daniel Lovitz ranks third in MLS action with six cards, all of them yellow. Nashville SC has 29 cards with one red card.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Romell Quioto has six goals and three assists for Montreal. Lassi Lappalainen has three goals over the past 10 games for the Impact.

Randall Leal has two goals and three assists for Nashville SC so far this year. Hany Mukhtar has three goals over the last 10 games for Nashville SC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Montreal: 2-7-1, averaging 1.4 goals, 0.7 assists, 4.7 shots on goal and 3.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.6 goals per game.

Nashville SC: 4-2-4, averaging 1.4 goals, 1.3 assists, four shots on goal and 3.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.9 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Montreal: Rudy Camacho, Lassi Lappalainen (injured), Mathieu Choiniere (injured).

Nashville SC: Dominique Badji (injured), Hany Mukhtar (injured), David Accam (injured), Ken Tribbett (injured).