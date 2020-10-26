Monday Sports in Brief

Tony Gonsolin found out after Game 2 of the Wolrd Series that he would be starting Game 6 as well for the Los Angeles Dodgers against Tampa Bay.

This time, they plan for the rookie right-hander to be more than an opener with the Dodgers having a chance to clinch their first World Series title since 1988.

Gonsolin went 1 1/3 innings against Tampa Bay in Game 2, a planned bullpen game for the Dodgers. He was the loser after giving up only one run.

After Clayton Kershaw won his second game against the Rays on Sunday night for a 3-2 Series advantage, Los Angeles opted against trying to use right-handed ace Walker Buehler to start on short rest Tuesday night.

Rookie right-hander Blake Snell gets the start for the Rays, who hope to force a Game 7 for the fourth time in five years.

NHL

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Longtime NHL defenseman Trevor Daley has retired to take a position in the Pittsburgh Penguins front office.

Daley played 16 seasons in the NHL and helped the Penguins to consecutive Stanley Cups in 2016 and 2017.

The 37-year-old Daley spent the last three seasons with the Detroit Red Wings. He retires with 89 goals and 220 assists in 1,058 career games.

Pittsburgh also announced Monday that assistant general manager Jason Karmanos has been fired.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The Southeastern Conference has fined Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin $25,000 for his complaints about officiating on social media.

The league announced the fine on Monday, but also said the replay official should have stopped play to review the call after Mississippi’s fourth-quarter kickoff appeared to have touched the right hand of Shaun Shivers. The Rebels recovered in the end zone but the on-field call was that Shivers didn’t touch it and play wasn’t halted for a review.

It’s unclear which social-media posts drew the fine but Kiffin did retweet one calling the officiating “a disgrace.”

SOCCER

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta United has canceled in-person activity at its training facility after one player tested positive for COVID-19.

The team announced Monday the decision to cancel in-person activity was made out of an abundance of caution, but its scheduled match at Orlando City on Wednesday night is still planned.

The player’s positive result came from a Sunday test and was confirmed Monday. The team said the player is asymptomatic. All other players and staff had negative results.

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — German soccer league CEO Christian Seifert, who oversaw the Bundesliga’s restart during the coronavirus pandemic ahead of other major European leagues, said Monday that he will leave his post in 2022.

Seifert has held the CEO role since 2005 and said he would depart when his contract expires in June 2022 to “begin a new professional chapter” elsewhere.

SPORTS VIRUS OUTBREAK

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The success of the Los Angeles Lakers and Dodgers are bringing fans together in the LA area and that may be helping drive an uptick in coronavirus cases, Los Angeles County’s top health official said Monday,

The Lakers won the NBA championship two weeks ago and the Dodgers are one game away from winning the World Series. Their run through the playoffs has prompted watch parties and celebrations.

Los Angeles County is the nation’s largest, with 10 million residents, and positive cases there increased this month from an average of 940 per day to nearly 1,200 last week, Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said.

She praised fans’ “incredible spirit,” but “the downside of this is that during a pandemic some of the things we’ve done in the past just don’t make sense.”

SPORTS BROADCASTING

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — ESPN won’t hold college basketball tournaments in a Florida bubble next month.

In a statement Monday, ESPN Events said it had “set out to create a protected environment” in Orlando for teams set to compete in events it operates. Those plans changed due to “certain challenges surrounding testing protocols,” leading to the decision to resume those events during the 2021-22 season.

ESPN Events lists 10 college basketball tournaments and doubleheaders on its website originally scheduled for the upcoming season, including the Champions Classic that annually features Duke, Kansas, Kentucky and Michigan State as well as the Preseason NIT, the Jimmy V Classic and the Orlando Invitational.

OBITUARY

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — W.C. Gorden, a Hall of Fame coach who led Jackson State to a 28-game Southwestern Athletic Conference winning streak while building a league power in the late 1980s, has died. He was 90.

The school announced that Gorden died Friday after being informed by his family.

Considered JSU’s winningest coach, Gorden went 119-47-5 from 1976-91 after serving as defensive coordinator and head baseball coach. The Tigers won eight SWAC titles and reached the NCAA playoffs nine times under Gorden, who worked two years as athletic director at the historically Black college after retiring as coach.

Gorden was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2008.

TORONTO (AP) — David Braley, the owner of three Canadian Football League teams over the years and once the league’s interim commissioner, died Monday. He was 79.

He died at home in Burlington, Ontario, according to the B.C Lions, one of his teams. A cause was not given.

Braley also owned the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and the Toronto Argonauts. In one stretch, he owned the Tiger-Cats and Argonauts at the same time, the only person in league history to own two franchises simultaneously.

His teams won four CFL titles, among them Toronto’s championship in the 100th Grey Cup in 2012.