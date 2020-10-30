The Houston Dynamo face FC Dallas in conference action

Houston Dynamo (4-8-9, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. FC Dallas (7-5-7, sixth in the Western Conference)

Frisco, Texas; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: FC Dallas and the Houston Dynamo meet for a Western Conference matchup.

FC Dallas is 5-2-3 in Western Conference play. FC Dallas is 1-0-1 when it scores only one goal.

The Dynamo are 4-5-7 against Western Conference opponents. Houston is 0-5-5 when it scores only one goal.

The teams meet Saturday for the fourth time this season. Houston won the last meeting 2-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Franco Jara has six goals for FC Dallas. Ryan Hollingshead has three goals over the past 10 games for FC Dallas.

Darwin Quintero has seven goals and six assists for Houston. Memo Rodriguez has two goals over the last 10 games for the Dynamo.

LAST 10 GAMES: FC Dallas: 4-3-3, averaging 1.2 goals, 0.6 assists, 4.3 shots on goal and 5.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

Houston: 1-5-4, averaging 1.1 goals, 0.5 assists, five shots on goal and 7.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.8 goals per game.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: FC Dallas: Bryan Acosta (injured), Harold Mosquera (injured), Paxton Pomykal (injured).

Houston: Adam Lundqvist, Michael Salazar (injured).