How Ranked Teams Fared
1. Muskego (6-0) beat Oconomowoc 49-0.
2. Franklin (4-0) did not play.
3. Menomonee Falls (6-0) beat Sussex Hamilton 35-13.
4. Marquette University (3-1) lost to Brookfield East 40-34.
5. Whitefish Bay (4-0) did not play.
6. Kaukauna (5-0) beat Wrightstown 35-7.
7. Burlington (4-1) lost to Union Grove 28-14.
8. Kenosha Bradford (4-1) beat Kenosha Tremper 48-6. .
9. Schofield D.C. Everest (4-2) lost to Mukwonago 28-7.
10.Mukwonago (4-2) beat Schofield D.C. Everest 28-7.
1. Lake Country Lutheran (6-0) beat Nicolet 42-26.
2. Waukesha Catholic Memorial (4-2) lost to Germantown 15-0.
3. Wrightstown (5-1) lost to Kaukauna 35-7.
4. Amherst (6-0) beat Marathon 40-0.
5. Appleton Xavier (5-1) beat Winneconne 27-0.
6. Lakeside Lutheran (5-0) beat Portage 35-6.
7. Medford (5-1) lost to Rice Lake 27-6.
8. Freedom (4-2) lost to Oak Creek 21-20.
9. Grafton (4-1) beat Wauwatosa East 22-6.
10. Greendale Martin Luther (5-1) beat Wisconsin Lutheran 41-0.
1. Edgar (6-0) beat Shawano 48-6.
2. Eau Claire Regis (5-0) did not play.
3. Oshkosh Lourdes (6-0) beat Coleman 39-32.
4. Mineral Point (4-0) beat River Valley 28-19.
5. Iola-Scandinavia (6-0) beat Loyal 46-8.
(tie) Cumberland (6-0) beat Spooner 48-6.
7. Colby (4-0) did not play.
5. Racine Lutheran (5-1) beat Brookfield Academy 42-14.
9. Reedsville (6-0) beat Hilbert 24-17.
10. Hilbert (4-2) lost to Reedsville 24-17.
