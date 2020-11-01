Toronto ties Philadelphia for lead; Union hold tiebreaker

Toronto FC's Nick DeLeon, left, eyes the ball as Inter Miami's Alvas Powell, right, defends during the first half of an MLS match, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in East Hartford, Conn. AP

Alejandro Pozuelo scored on a penalty kick in the 84th minute and Toronto FC beat Inter Miami 2-1 on Sunday night to remain in contention for the Supporters’ Shield as the regular-season champion.

Toronto (13-4-5) moved into a tie with the Philadelphia Union atop the MLS standings, but Philadelphia holds the tiebreaker over the Reds.

Toronto and Philadelphia each have a game remaining next Sunday, with Toronto playing at the New York Red Bulls, and Philadelphia hosting New England.

Blaise Matuidi gave Inter Miami (6-13-3) the lead in the 42nd minute. Ayo Akinola tied it for Toronto in the 55th.

CREW 2, UNION 1

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Krisztian Nemeth scored in the 84th minute to help Columbus beat Philadelphia, costing the Union a chance to wrap up the Supporters’ Shield crown.

Nemeth scored for the first time since joining the Crew (11-5-5) last month in his return to MLS.

Artur opened the scoring for Columbus in the 37th, and Jamiro Monteiro tied for the Union (13-4-5) on a penalty kick in the 57th.

TIMBERS 1, WHITECAPS 0

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Yimmi Chara scored in the 61st minute and Portland beat Vancouver to move take the Western Conference lead with two games left.

Portland (11-5-5) was helped by the Seattle Sounders’ 3-1 loss to Colorado.

The Whitecaps (8-14-0) went into the game ranked ninth in the Western Conference, just outside of the playoff picture. Vancouver was above the line earlier this week but Major League Soccer announced that the standings would be determined by points per game, not total points.

NEW YORK CITY FC 5, RED BULLS 2

NEW YORK (AP) — Valentín Castellanos had his first career hat trick and assisted on another goal to help New York City FC beat New York.

Alexander Ring and Gary Mackay-Stevens also scored for New York City (11-8-3).

Brian White and Cristian Cásseres Jr. scored for the Red Bulls (8-9-5).

RAPIDS 3, SOUNDERS 1

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Keegan Rosenberry scored his first goal of the season, Andre Shinyashiki added his second goal in two games and Colorado beat Seattle.

Cole Bassett also scored for Colorado. The Rapids (6-6-4) bounced back from consecutive losses to move ahead of San Jose into seventh in the Western Conference standings.

Jordan Morris scored for the Sounders (10-5-5).

ATLANTA UNITED 2, FC CINCINNATI 0

ATLANTA (AP) — Adam Jahn scored early, Marcelino Moreno added his first MLS goal and Atlanta United beat FC Cincinnati.

Atlanta (6-12-4) kept its slim playoff hopes alive, while Cincinnati (4-14-4) was eliminated.

Jahn scored in the eighth minute, and Moreno connected on a penalty kick in the 26th.

REVOLUTION 4, D.C. UNITED 3

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Teal Bunbury scored twice and New England overcame an early two-goal deficit to beat D.C. United.

Adam Buksa also scored for the Revolution (8-6-8), and United (5-11-6) had an own goal.

Yamil Asad and Griffin Yow scored to give D.C. United a 2-0 lead.

GALAXY 2, REAL SALT LAKE 1

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Giancarlo González and Cristian Pavón scored to help the Los Angeles beat Real Salt Lake in its first game under interim coach Dominic Kinnear.

Kinnear took over Thursday after Guillermo Barros Schelotto was fired.

The Galaxy (6-11-3) are still in playoff contention. They won for just the second time in their last 11 games, dating to a Sept. 6 victory over Los Angeles FC.

Douglas Martínez scored for Real Salt Lake (5-9-7). The Utah club was eliminated from playoff contention.

ORLANDO CITY 1, IMPACT 0

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Daryl Dike scored for the third consecutive game and Orlando City beat Montreal at Red Bull Arena.

The 6-foot-2, 220-pound Dike ran on to a perfectly played through ball from Mauricio Pereyra and rolled in a one-touch shot from the center of the area in the 39th minute.

Orlando City (10-3-8) has won back-to-back games after a loss to Inter Miami on Oct. 24 that snapped a 12-game unbeaten streak. Montreal (7-13-2) has lost three in a row and five of six.