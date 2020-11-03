Los Angeles hosts Seattle in conference action

Seattle Sounders FC (10-5-5, third in the Western Conference) vs. LA Galaxy (6-11-3, 11th in the Western Conference)

Carson, California; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Sounders face the LA Galaxy in Western Conference play.

The Galaxy are 6-11-3 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles is seventh in the Western Conference drawing 104 corner kicks, averaging 5.2 per game.

The Sounders are 9-5-4 in Western Conference games. Raul Ruidiaz is second in Western Conference action with 10 goals. Seattle has 40 goals.

The teams match up Wednesday for the second time this season. Seattle won the last meeting 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cristian Pavon has 10 goals and three assists for Los Angeles. Sebastian Lletget has two goals over the last 10 games for the Galaxy.

Jordan Morris has nine goals and six assists for Seattle so far this year. Nicolas Lodeiro has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games for the Sounders.

LAST 10 GAMES: Los Angeles: 2-8-0, averaging one goal, 0.6 assists, 3.3 shots on goal and 4.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.7 goals per game.

Seattle: 5-3-2, averaging 1.6 goals, one assist, five shots on goal and 5.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Los Angeles: Chicharito (injured), Danilo Acosta (injured).

Seattle: Joevin Jones (injured).