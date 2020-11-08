Medvedev beats Zverev to win his 1st Paris Masters final

Russia's Daniil Medvedev smashes the ball to Germany's Alexander Zverev during the Paris Masters tennis tournament final, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Paris. AP

Daniil Medvedev won the Paris Masters for the first time by beating Alexander Zverev 5-7, 6-4, 6-1 Sunday for his eighth career title and third at a Masters event.

The third-seeded Russian secured just his second win against the fourth-seeded Zverev in seven matches, and his previous victory against the imposing German was also in a Masters final last year in Shanghai.

“I’m sure we’ll play many more matches together. We’ve known each other since we were 10, it’s great the journey we’re having,” Zverev said. “I hope I can do even better next year.”

It was Medvedev's first final and title of the year, while Zverev was playing in his third straight final after winning back-to-back tournaments in Cologne, Germany.

The battle between first-time finalists here and the last two U.S. Open runners-up went with serve — and with no break points — until Zverev broke Medvedev in the 12th game to take the opening set.

When Medvedev hit a forehand long on that point, Zverev let out a loud roar that pierced the silence at a Bercy Arena left empty by the coronavirus pandemic.

Medvedev's relentless accuracy from the baseline induced a loose shot from Zverev in the ninth game of the second set when he hit long from the back of the court. Medvedev’s pinpoint returning is among the best on the ATP Tour, and that chipped away at Zverev's confidence as he won only 57% of points on first serve compared to 75% for Medvedev.

Medvedev held to love and clinched the second set with his 13th ace, then took control when Zverev padded a weak forehand into the net and was broken to love. After Zverev missed four break-point chances in the next game, he was punished when Medvedev broke him for a 3-0 lead.

“At the end of the second set I was tired. I was dead. The third set was always going to be very difficult for me,” Zverev said. “Once you get a little bit tired against him, he wears you down. He wears you down even more. He makes you run, he makes you move. He’s very composed."

Medvedev clinched the victory on his second match point when Zverev double-faulted for the third time in the match.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

They could meet again at the season-ending ATP Finals in London from Nov. 15-22.

“We will see how it goes with London. I’m happy with my tennis,” Zverev said. “I just need to maybe recover a little bit physically.”