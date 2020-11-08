Rapids down Dynamo late behind Rubio in 2-1 win

Diego Rubio scored in extra time and the Colorado Rapids beat the Houston Dynamo 2-1 on Sunday night.

Colorado (8-6-4), which clinched a playoff berth with a 1-0 win over Portland on Wednesday, enters post-season play for the first time since 2016. The Rapids are the Western Conference's No. 5 seed.

Houston (4-9-9) ended the season without a win its last seven contests.

Rubio took a pass from Cole Bassett, started his run down the left, planted and fired across his right for the game winner.

Younes Namli put the Rapids up 1-0 at the 61st minute before Mauro Manotas evened the score for Houston eight minutes later.