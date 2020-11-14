Tune, Houston hit high note in 56-21 blowout over S. Florida

Houston defensive lineman Derek Parish (31) runs back a fumble for a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against South Florida, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Houston. AP

Clayton Tune amassed 306 total yards and accounted for five touchdowns and Houston beat South Florida 56-21 on Saturday.

Tune threw for 165 yards and three touchdowns, ran for 120 yards on 10 carries with two rushing scores and caught a pass for 21 yards.

Houston (3-3, 3-2 American Athletic Conference) was never threatened in the process of building a 42-0 lead after 2-1/2 quarters.

Tune ran for scores of 26 and 13 yards between scoring passes of 28 yards to Bryson Smith and 33 yards to Keith Corbin to give the Cougars a four-touchdown lead after halftime. Houston scored a pair of touchdowns in each quarter and totaled 505 yards of overall offense.

It was Houston's largest scoring contest in a victory since posting a 57-36 win over the Bulls on Oct. 27, 2018.

Jordan McCloud led South Florida (1-7, 0-6) with 180 yards passing and a touchdown pass while Brian Battie ran for 86 yards on 13 carries.