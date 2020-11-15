AP Sportlight

Nov. 16

1929 — Southern California and Notre Dame play before 112,912 at Soldier Field in Chicago, with the Fighting Irish prevailing 13-12. It’s the third time in the 1920s that the two schools attract more than 112,000 fans.

1957 — Notre Dame ends Oklahoma’s NCAA record 47-game winning streak with a 7-0 triumph.

1957 — Bill Russell of the Boston Celtics sets an NBA Record with 49 rebounds in a 111-89 victory over the Philadelphia Warriors.

1962 — Wilt Chamberlain scores 73 points, including 45 in the first half, to lead the San Francisco Warriors to a 127-111 victory over the New York Knicks.

1968 — Ron Johnson rushes for 347 yards and scores five touchdowns to lead Michigan to a 34-9 rout of Wisconsin.

1976 — Rick Barry of the San Francisco Warriors ends then the longest NBA free throw streak of 60 in a 110-102 win over the Seattle SuperSonics. Barry scores 33 points, including 9 of 10 from the free-throw line.

1980 — Doug Williams of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers passes for 486 yards and four touchdowns in a 38-30 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

1982 — The NFL Management Council and the NFL Players’ Association announce settlement of a 57-day player strike.

1991 — Gerry Thomas of No. 1 Florida State misses a 34-yard field goal by the length of a football with 25 seconds left, giving No. 2 Miami a 17-16 victory.

1993 — Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf of the Denver Nuggets has his consecutive free throw streak end at 81 in an 86-74 loss to San Antonio. Abdul-Rauf’s streak is the second longest in NBA history, trailing only the record 97 established by Minnesota’s Micheal Williams one week earlier.

1996 — Byron Hanspard of Texas Tech becomes the sixth major-college player to run for 2,000 yards in a season, rushing for 257 yards and four touchdowns in the Red Raiders’ 56-21 victory over Southwestern Louisiana.

1996 — Corey Dillon set an NCAA rushing record for a quarter, gaining 222 yards on 16 carries in the first period as No. 15 Washington overwhelmed San Jose State 53-10.

2002 — Larry Johnson rushes for 327 yards, a career-high four TDs and shatters the 31-year-old school career rushing record, leading Penn State to a 58-25 victory over Indiana.

2008 — Pittsburgh rallies to beat San Diego 11-10, the first such final in NFL history, spanning 12,837 games.

2012 — Stanford snaps defending national champion Baylor’s 42-game winning streak, winning 71-69 when player of the year Brittney Griner misses a short turnaround at the buzzer.

2013 — Cartel Brooks of Heidelberg runs for 465 yards to set an all-division NCAA record in a 42-14 win over Baldwin Wallace. Brooks, with 38 carries, scores on runs of 81, 41 and 13 yards.

2013 — Ricardo Louis scores on a deflected 73-yard pass on fourth and 18 with 25 seconds left to lift No. 7 Auburn to a stunning 43-38 victory over No. 25 Georgia.

2014 — Erica Enders-Stevens wins the Auto Club NHRA Finals to become the first woman to earn the Pro Stock world championship title.

2017 — James Harden scores 23 of his 48 points in the second quarter while Houston puts up 90 points in the first half en route to a 146-116 win over Phoenix. The Rockets make 61 percent of their first-half shots to get the second-most points in a first half in NBA history.