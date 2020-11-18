Warriors Klay Thompson suffers leg injury, severity unclear

Golden State guard Klay Thompson injured his leg Wednesday during a workout on his own in Southern California.

The team announced the injury without providing further details about the severity or any timeline for his availability with training camp starting Dec. 1 and the season beginning Dec. 22. Thompson was scheduled to be evaluated in the coming days, Golden State said.

It was unclear how this might affect Golden State's draft decisions Wednesday, when the Warriors held the No. 2 overall selection.

This could be a severe blow for the Warriors, who finished worst in the NBA last season. Thompson didn't play at all during the coronavirus-shortened season as he worked back from surgery for a torn ACL in his left knee. He suffered that injury in the deciding Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors.