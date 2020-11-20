Sports
USC guard Drew Peterson eligible this season after transfer
Drew Peterson will be eligible immediately to play for Southern California this season.
Coach Andy Enfield said Friday that the junior guard from Libertyville, Illinois, was granted a legislative relief waiver by the NCAA.
Peterson transferred to USC after two years at Rice, where he averaged 11.1 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists last season. The 6-foot-8, 185-pounder started 31 games last season, leading the team in rebounds (209), assists (112) and steals (33).
USC opens the season at home next Wednesday against California Baptist.
