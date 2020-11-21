Sporting Kansas City opens playoffs against San Jose

San Jose Earthquakes (8-9-6, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Sporting Kansas City (12-6-3, first in the Western Conference)

Kansas City, Kansas; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Earthquakes visit Sporting Kansas City in the first round of the MLS Cup Playoffs.

Sporting Kansas City is 10-5-2 against Western Conference opponents. Sporting Kansas City ranks ninth in the MLS with 39 goals led by Gadi Kinda with six.

The Earthquakes are 8-10-5 against Western Conference opponents. Chris Wondolowski paces the fifth-ranked scoring team in the Western Conference with seven goals. San Jose has scored 41 goals.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alan Pulido has six goals and four assists for Sporting Kansas City. Johnny Russell has three goals over the last 10 games for Sporting Kansas City.

Cristian Espinoza has three goals and six assists for San Jose so far this season. Andy Rios has three goals over the past 10 games for the Earthquakes.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sporting Kansas City: 6-3-1, averaging 1.7 goals, 1.1 assists, 4.7 shots on goal and 6.1 corner kicks per game while allowing one goal per game.

San Jose: 6-3-1, averaging 1.8 goals, 1.3 assists, 4.8 shots on goal and 4.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Sporting Kansas City: Graham Zusi (injured), Felipe Gutierrez (injured).

San Jose: Danny Hoesen (injured).