The Latest: Broncos scrap practice after more positive tests

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

The Denver Broncos canceled practice Friday after another player and two staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

It’s the third time this season the Broncos have had to scrap practice because of the coronavirus. And it comes a day after No. 3 quarterback Jeff Driskel went on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Broncos informed players early Friday that their facilities are closed and meetings will be held remotely leading to Sunday’s home game against the New Orleans Saints.

The Broncos previously canceled practices on Oct. 30 and Nov. 4 after a player either tested positive or came in close contact with an infected individual.

___

The Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium will not be played this year.

The game matches teams from the Big Ten and Atlantic Coast Conference. Organizers announced Friday that because of the recent increase in coronavirus cases in the region and state and local travel restrictions in New York, the game is off. The plan is for it to return next season.

There have now been eight bowls that will not be played this season, reducing the total number of games to 35.