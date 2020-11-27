Top-ranked Gonzaga routs Auburn 90-67 in Fort Myers

Drew Timme had 28 points and 10 rebounds, Corey Kispert scored 25 points and top-ranked Gonzaga routed Auburn 90-67 on Friday in the Rocket Mortgage Fort Myers Tip-Off.

Timme, who left the game with about eight minutes remaining, went 11 of 16 from the field. Kispert made four 3-pointers. Jalen Suggs, Gonzaga’s highest-rated recruit, added 12 points and six assists.

Allen Flanigan scored 20 points to lead Auburn (1-1).

A day after beating No. 6 Kansas 102-90, the Bulldogs (2-0) started strong in a game that tipped off at 11 a.m.

An 11-0 run gave Gonzaga a 16-6 lead. The sequence featured a three-point play by Timme, a 3-pointer by Jay Ayayi, a steal and slam by Suggs and a 3-pointer by Kispert.

The Bulldogs led by as much as 17 points in the first half and had a 49-35 advantage at halftime.

In the second half, another 11-0 run made it 74-47 and the margin went as high as 30 points.

NO. 5 IOWA 103, SOUTHERN 76

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Luka Garza scored 41 points, missing just one shot, and Iowa beat Southern.

Garza was 14 of 15 from the field, making all three of his 3-point attempts, and was 10 of 12 on free throws for the Hawkeyes (2-0). He also had nine rebounds and three blocked shots in 29 minutes.

It was 18th consecutive game of 20 or more points for Garza, the lone unanimous selection to the AP preseason All-America team. Garza had 36 points in the first half, making all 12 of his field-goal attempts, and Iowa led 58-35 at halftime.

Joe Wieskamp added 16 points and seven rebounds for Iowa.

Ashante Shivers led Southern (0-2) with 13 points.

NO. 6 KANSAS 94, SAINT JOSEPH'S 72

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Christian Braun scored 30 points and Kansas pulled away to beat Saint Joseph’s in the Rocket Mortgage Fort Myers Tip-Off.

Braun made 10 of 13 shots, hit five 3-pointers and added nine rebounds.

Ochai Agbaji, whose foul trouble proved costly in an opening 102-90 loss to No. 1 Gonzaga, added 18 points. Jalen Wilson had 14 for the Jayhawks (1-1).

Jack Forrest had 18 points for Saint Joseph’s (0-2). Ryan Daly and Dahmir Bishop added 14 for the Hawks.

Trailing by eight at halftime, the Hawks scored the first 10 points of the second half to go up 46-44. Daly’s layup capped the run. Kansas went on a 21-6 run to put the game away.

NO. 8 ILLINOIS 77, OHIO 75

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Ayo Dosunmu scored 24 points, Kofi Cockburn had 13 points and 11 rebounds and Illinois rallied to beat Ohioto improve to 3-0

Jason Preston scored 31 points for Ohio (2-1). Ben Vander Plas added 20 points.

Ohio took a 71-67 lead on Preston’s free throw with 1:56 remaining. Dosunmu tied it at 71 with a 3-pointer and Da’Monte Williams put Illinois ahead 74-73 on a 3 with 35 seconds left.

Wilson hit a jumper with 7.9 seconds left to give Ohio its last lead. After a timeout, Dosumnu was fouled going to the basket and made both free throws to put Illinois up 76-75 with 2 seconds remaining.

Trent Frazier intercepted Ohio’s inbounds pass and was fouled with less than a second left. Frazier made the first free throw and missed the second on purpose. Ohio got off a last-ditch shot from mid-court that fell well short.

NO. 14 TEXAS TECH 84, SAM HOUSTON STATE 52

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Mac McClung scored 18 points and Texas Tech beat Sam Houston State,

Georgetown’s leading scorer last season, McClung has 38 points in his first two games for the Red Raiders (2-0). The 6-foot-2 junior guard had two 3-pointers and 10 points in the first eight minutes of the game against the Bearkats (0-2), helping Tech race to a 20-4 lead.

Marcus Santos-Silva, the graduate transfer who is the lone Tech senior after starting all 64 games for VCU the past two seasons, had 12 points and nine rebounds in 19 minutes. Terrence Shannon Jr. added 10 points.

Zach Nutall had 14 points for Sam Houston State.

NO. 15 WEST VIRGINIA 70, WESTERN KENTUCKY 64

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Derek Culver scored 15 points and West Virginia overcame a 10-point second-half deficit to beat Western Kentucky in the final of the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic.

Culver was selected the tournament MVP. Miles McBride had 14 points and Taz Sherman scored 12 for the Mountaineers (3-0).

Taveion Hollingsworth had 13 points for Western Kentucky (2-1). The Hilltoppers cut it to four points on Charles Bassey’s layup with 59 seconds left but got no closer.

NO. 17 HOUSTON 68, BOISE STATE 58

HOUSTON (AP) — Quentin Grimes had 25 points and eight rebounds, Caleb Mills added 12 points and Houston beat Boise State in the Southwest Showcase.

Grimes was 9 of 15 from the floor after scoring eight points on 3-of-15 shooting in an opening victory over Lamar on Wednesday. The Cougars outrebounded Boise State 49-26, and had a 15-2 advantage in second-chance points.

Rayj Dennis scored 18 points on 8-of-13 shooting to lead the Broncos in their opener. Marcus Shaver Jr. added 16 points and seven rebounds. Mountain West preseason player of the year Derrick Alston Jr. was scoreless on 0-of-6 shooting.

NO. 22 UCLA 107, PEPPERDINE 98, 3OT

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Tyger Campbell and Jules Bernard hit 3-pointers early in the third overtime, and Chris Smith added a three-point play to finish with 26 points and help UCLA outlast Pepperdine.

Senior guard Colbey Ross had 33 points to became Pepperdine’s career scoring leader, but it wasn’t enough to keep Pepperdine (1-1) from losing its sixth straight to UCLA (1-1) and its 38th straight to a ranked opponent. Ross hit a floater to send the game into a second overtime tied at 81, but missed a 3-pointer that forced a third OT.

Campbell scored 10 of his 22 points in the third overtime, seven of them in the last 1:40. Bernard scored 21 points. UCLA was routed 73-58 by San Diego State on Wednesday night in the four-team event at Viejas Arena.