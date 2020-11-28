Florida St. has 2nd straight game-day football postponement

North Carolina State linebacker C.J. Hart Jr. (5) sacks Florida State quarterback Chubba Purdy (12) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Raleigh, N.C. AP

Florida State’s has had a home football game postponed on the day it was scheduled to be played for the second straight week.

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Saturday that the Seminoles' game against Virginia would not be played because of COVID-19 issues within Florida State’s program. The games was scheduled to start at 8 p.m. EST.

Last week, Florida State’s game against Clemson was called just a few hours before a noon kickoff because medical personnel from each school could not agree on whether it was safe to proceed.

Clemson wanted to play after a player who traveled with the team to Tallahassee, Florida, tested positive, but Florida State officials did not want the game to be played.