Wells, No. 13 A&M women edge No. 19 DePaul 93-81

Kayla Wells scored 22 points, N'dea Jones had a double-double and No. 13 Texas A&M edged No. 19 DePaul 93-91 on Saturday.

Wells made two free throws with 4.9 seconds left to put the Aggies up 93-90 and then Aaliyah Wilson fouled DePaul's Lexi Held with 0.9 seconds to go. Held missed the first free throw, negating a chance for an intentional miss and putback on the second attempt so she made it.

With less than a second, there wasn't enough time for an intentional miss, tip-back and 3-point attempt.

Jones scored 17 points on 8-of-10 shooting and grabbed 10 rebounds. Wilson, Jordan Nixon and Destiny Pitts scored 12 points apiece.

The Aggies (2-0) shot 61%, making all three of their 3-pointers and, with Ciera Johnson grabbing 12 rebounds, dominated the boards 44-27. They scored 54points in the pain.

DePaul (0-1), which played the game with masks on, got 24 points from Dee Bekelja, who was 10 of 15 with four 3-pointers. Deja Church added 23 , Sonya Morris 22 and Held had 17. The Blue Demons only made 9 of 33 3-pointers but forced A&M into 27 turnovers.

Texas A&M used an 11-0 run in the middle of the second quarter to take the lead, going up 49-41 at the half. A 13-2 run in the middle of the third quarter pushed the lead to 14. A Bekelja 3-pointer tied the game at 80 with 3:12 left and the Aggies made 8 of 8 free throws in the final two minutes to hold on.