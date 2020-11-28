Tacoma News Tribune Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Sports

McIntosh scores 21 to lift Elon over High Point 76-75

The Associated Press

ELON, N.C.

Hunter McIntosh had 21 points, including the go-ahead free throws with 3 seconds left, as Elon narrowly beat High Point 76-75 on Saturday.

Jerald Gillens-Butler had 16 points for Elon (2-0). Federico Poser added 12 points.

John-Michael Wright had 20 points for the Panthers (0-2). Emmanuel Izunabor added 16 points.

Elon takes on Duke on the road next Sunday. High Point matches up against North Florida at home next Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  
$20 FOR 1 YEAR
#ReadLocal

Get unlimited digital access at our lowest price of the year

CLAIM OFFER

Sports

NBA says Kobe’s delayed Hall induction coming in May 2021

November 28, 2020 4:26 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service