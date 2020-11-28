Tacoma News Tribune Logo
Harris, Akenten carry SE Missouri over Kansas City 71-66

The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo.

Chris Harris scored 18 points and Nana Akenten had 17 points and six rebounds as Southeast Missouri defeated Kansas City 71-66 on Saturday.

Nygal Russell added 14 points and seven rebounds for the Cardinals (1-0). Nolan Taylor had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Brandon McKissic had 16 points for the Roos (2-1). Marvin Nesbitt Jr. added 15 points and eight rebounds. Zion Williams had 10 points.

