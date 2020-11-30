Seahawks, Eagles both missing their starting right tackles

The Seattle Seahawks and Philadelphia Eagles are both missing their starting right tackles on Monday night.

Seattle’s Brandon Shell is inactive because of an ankle injury. Cedric Ogbuehi will take his spot and makes his first start since 2017 with Cincinnati.

Philadelphia’s Lane Johnson is sidelined for the rest of the season with an ankle injury. Matt Pryor starts in his place. Jason Peters moves from left tackle to right guard and Jordan Mailata takes Peters' old position.

The Seahawks’ other inactive players are defensive end Jonathan Bullard, cornerback Linden Stephens, running back Travis Homer and guard Jordan Simmons.

Eagles quarterback Nate Sudfeld, safety Rudy Ford, running back Jason Huntley and wide receiver Quez Watkins are also inactive.