Alexander, Dodgers agree to $1M, 1-year contract

Reliever Scott Alexander and the Los Angeles Dodgers agreed Wednesday to a $1 million, one-year deal on Wednesday, avoiding arbitration before the deadline for teams to offer 2021 contracts to their unsigned players.

The left-hander was on the team’s opening day roster this year. Alexander had a 2-0 record with a 2.92 ERA. He pitched 12 1/3 innings while appearing in 13 games. He was optioned in early September to the team’s alternate training site, where he spent most of the month.

Alexander wasn’t on any of the Dodgers’ rosters throughout the postseason, which culminated in the team winning its first World Series championship since 1988.

He has spent three seasons in Los Angeles.

Alexander had prorated pay of $324,074 last year from an $875,000 salary.