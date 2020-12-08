Tacoma News Tribune Logo
Moore lifts Charleston Southern past Carver College 94-59

The Associated Press

CHARLESTON, S.C.

Jamir Moore had 16 points as Charleston Southern routed Carver College 94-59 on Tuesday night.

Malik Battle and Phlandrous Fleming Jr. added 15 points each for Charleston Southern (1-3). Ja'Quavian Florence had 14 points and seven rebounds. Moore made 4 of 6 3-pointers.

Bryson Scott had 17 points and seven rebounds for the Cougars. He also had seven turnovers but only four assists. Antwon Ferrell added 11 points, and Devin Ervin had 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

