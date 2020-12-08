Tacoma News Tribune Logo
Jeffries lifts Memphis past Mississippi Valley State 94-57

The Associated Press

MEMPHIS, Tenn.

D.J. Jeffries had 21 points as Memphis easily beat Mississippi Valley State 94-57 on Tuesday night.

Boogie Ellis had 18 points for Memphis (4-2). Moussa Cisse added 14 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks, and Lester Quinones had 14 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists. Alex Lomax had a career-high 11 assists.

Treylan Smith had 19 points for the Delta Devils (0-6). Caleb Hunter added 15 points and Kam'ron Cunningham had seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

