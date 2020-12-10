Belmont visits Lipscomb

Belmont (4-1) vs. Lipscomb (2-4)

Allen Arena, Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont and Lipscomb both look to put winning streaks together . Each team is coming off of a home victory in their last game. Lipscomb earned an 80-74 overtime win over Southeast Missouri on Wednesday, while Belmont won 79-64 over Tennessee State on Tuesday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Ahsan Asadullah is averaging 11.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.2 assists to lead the way for the Bisons. Romeao Ferguson is also a top contributor, producing 11.5 points and 4.7 rebounds per game. The Bruins are led by Luke Smith, who is averaging 20.2 points and 2.8 steals.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Asadullah has made or assisted on 43 percent of all Lipscomb field goals over the last five games. Asadullah has accounted for 23 field goals and 24 assists in those games.

FLOOR SPACING: Lipscomb's Greg Jones has attempted 42 3-pointers and connected on 42.9 percent of them, and is 14 for 36 over his last five games.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Bisons have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Bruins. Lipscomb has an assist on 46 of 69 field goals (66.7 percent) over its previous three matchups while Belmont has assists on 40 of 70 field goals (57.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Belmont as a team has made nine 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among OVC teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25