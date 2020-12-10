Tacoma News Tribune Logo
Chidom lifts UC Riverside over Northern Arizona 74-50

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz.

Arinze Chidom registered 17 points as UC Riverside romped past Northern Arizona 74-50 on Thursday night.

Dominick Pickett had 11 points for UC Riverside (3-1). Oliver Hayes-Brown added seven rebounds and Zyon Pullin had six rebounds.

Cameron Shelton had 13 points for the Lumberjacks (0-2). Luke Avdalovic added 12 points.

