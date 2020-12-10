Texas Rio Grande Valley tops Texas A&M-CC 68-64

Quinton Johnson II had 20 points as Texas Rio Grande Valley narrowly beat Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 68-64 on Thursday night.

LaQuan Butler had 17 points for Texas Rio Grande Valley (4-2).

Perry Francois had 16 points and seven rebounds for the Islanders (1-4). Myles Smith added 10 points. Jalen White had nine rebounds.

Rasheed Browne, who led the Islanders in scoring entering the matchup with 11.0 points per game, shot only 17 percent in the game (1 of 6).

Texas Rio Grande Valley also beat Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 62-59 on Dec. 2.

