SD, NDSU seek first conference win

South Dakota (0-4, 0-1) vs. North Dakota State (0-5, 0-1)

Sanford Pentagon, Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota takes on North Dakota State as both teams look for its first Summit League win of the season. South Dakota fell 75-71 to North Dakota in its last outing. North Dakota State lost 77-75 to South Dakota State in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERS: The electric Stanley Umude is averaging 21.8 points and seven rebounds to lead the charge for the Coyotes. A.J. Plitzuweit is also a key contributor, putting up 13 points and four rebounds per game. The Bison have been led by Sam Griesel, who is averaging 9.8 points and eight rebounds.SOLID STANLEY: Umude has connected on 26.9 percent of the 26 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 6 for 19 over the last three games. He's also made 84.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Coyotes have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Bison. North Dakota State has 26 assists on 67 field goals (38.8 percent) over its previous three games while South Dakota has assists on 40 of 70 field goals (57.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: South Dakota has committed a turnover on just 16.6 percent of its possessions this season, which is the best rate among all Summit League teams. The Coyotes have turned the ball over only 11.5 times per game this season.

