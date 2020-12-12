No. 14 BYU shuts down San Diego State for 28-14 victory

BYU quarterback Zach Wilson throws a pass as San Diego State linebacker Caden McDonald (54) defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/George Frey, Pool) AP

Zach Wilson threw for 303 yards and three touchdowns to lead no. 14 BYU to a 28-14 victory over San Diego State on Saturday.

Lopini Katoa added 136 all-purpose yards for the Cougars. BYU (10-1, no. 18 CFP) shut out the Aztecs over the final three quarters.

Jordon Brookshire threw for 231 yards and a touchdown to lead San Diego State. Kaegun Williams added 91 yards and a touchdown on the ground. The Aztecs (4-4, 4-2 Mountain West) gave up 21 unanswered points after taking a first-quarter lead.

BYU got stops and forced turnovers at critical junctures to stay a step ahead of San Diego State.

Still, the Cougars did not create sufficient breathing room until a 20-yard diving catch by Isaac Rex gave them a 28-14 lead with 10:53 remaining. Rex’s touchdown came after Brookshire got stopped on a 4th down run at the BYU 28 a few plays earlier.

The Aztecs had a shot to cut the deficit in half after driving to the BYU 1. Brookshire tripped and fell when he cut toward the end zone on 4th-and-goal, turning it over on downs with 2:51 left.

BYU marched down the field on its opening possession. Wilson completed five passes, culminating in a 5-yard toss to Dax Milne, to give the Cougars a quick 7-0 lead.

San Diego State wasted no time taking control through the rest of the first quarter.

The Aztecs evened the score when Williams bounced outside and raced 25 yards to the end zone. Then, after gaining a first down on a fake field goal attempt, San Diego State surged ahead 14-7 on a diving 15-yard catch by Elijah Kothe.

BYU tied it up on Wilson’s 2-yard strike to Isaac Rex in the second quarter. Lopini Katoa burst through the line and sprinted 43 yards on 4th-and-1 to set up the scoring play. The Cougars went back ahead 17-14 when Jake Oldroyd made a 50-yard field goal on the final play of the first half.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Both teams scored off turnovers during the first half.

Tariq Thompson recovered a fumble from Isaac Rex at the BYU 33 to set up Koithe’s touchdown grab after Michael Shawcroft stripped the ball from the Cougar tight end.

Drew Jensen snagged his first career interception when he picked off Brookshire’s pass at the BYU 20-yard line just as the Aztecs appeared poised to add to their lead. It opened the door for Rex’s touchdown catch a few plays later.

THE TAKEAWAY

San Diego State: The Aztecs strung together a series of long drives but had little to show for it in the end. San Diego State had turnovers end promising drives in the second quarter and third quarter. Then, the Aztecs went 0-of-2 on fourth down deep in BYU territory in the fourth quarter to allow the Cougars to pull away.

BYU: The Cougars got gashed for long stretches on defense. Still, BYU produced enough stops to allow Wilson to work his magic on offense. It allowed the Cougars to earn 10 wins in a season for the first time since 2011.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

BYU could move up a spot or two after a hard-fought win over San Diego State.

UP NEXT

San Diego State has concluded its regular season.

BYU has concluded its regular season.

__

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

-30-