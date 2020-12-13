Former Liverpool defender Henchoz fired by Swiss club Xamax

Former Liverpool defender Stéphane Henchoz was fired as coach by Swiss club Neuchâtel Xamax on Sunday.

The club said seven straight losses in the Swiss second tier “forced the directors to take a measure as radical as it is painful.”

Xamax was expected to challenge for promotion but is ninth in the 10-team division.

Henchoz saved the club from relegation in 2019 but could not repeat the feat last season when he returned after a brief spell at Sion.

He started his playing career with Xamax, and left for Hamburger SV in Germany before spending a decade in England, including five years at Liverpool.

Xamax said former Young Boys coach Martin Rueda will take charge of the team for the three games left before a mid-season break.