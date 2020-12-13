The Latest: Parents, relatives allowed at Vandy hoops games

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

Vanderbilt will allow parents and relatives of athletes to attend all men’s and women’s basketball games at Memorial Gym this month.

That means guests of players for visiting teams also will be allowed as required by the Southeastern Conference.

Vanderbilt announced the update Sunday morning, hours before the men were set to tip off against Mississippi Valley State. The women’s next home game is Thursday against VCU.

Northern Iowa says it won’t play its scheduled men's basketball matchups with No. 13 Wisconsin or Marshall this week.

The Panthers (1-4) were scheduled to visit Wisconsin on Wednesday and Marshall on Saturday.

Northern Iowa coach Ben Jacobson announced Sunday that the team is pausing all activities, including practice and those two games.

“The challenges presented by the current pandemic combined with a number of injuries have had a significant impact on our available number of student-athletes,” Jacobson said.

Jacobson said he would give players a couple of days off early this week so they can go home and see their families.

Northern Iowa begins its Missouri Valley Conference schedule Dec. 27 by hosting Missouri State.