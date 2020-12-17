Tacoma News Tribune Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Sports

Jeffries, Marble II carry Wyoming over Omaha 82-78

The Associated Press

LARAMIE, Wyo.

Drake Jeffries had 19 points as Wyoming narrowly beat Nebraska Omaha 82-78 on Thursday night.

Kwane Marble II added 17 points for the Cowboys (6-1), who won their fifth straight, while Marcus Williams chipped in 15. Hunter Maldonado had 14 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists.

Wanjang Tut scored a career-high 27 points plus nine rebounds and four blocks for the Mavericks (2-7). Matt Pile added 17 points, eight rebounds and three blocks. Ayo Akinwole had 14 points and six rebounds.

Akinwole hit a 3-pointer to pull Omaha within 77-76 with 1:03 to play but the Cowboys scored the next five on six free throws. The Mavericks missed to key free throws before adding a late bucket.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

NFL Football- INACTIVE

Raiders QB Derek Carr injured in first quarter vs. Chargers

NFL Football- INACTIVE

Michael Rand: Let’s be honest, Mike Zimmer: Dan Bailey is your kicker Sunday

Sports

Chicago Blackhawks won’t follow the Cleveland Indians’ lead and change their nickname, new CEO says

Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service