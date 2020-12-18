Tacoma News Tribune Logo
Appalachian St. routs Columbia International 77-41

The Associated Press

BOONE, N.C.

Adrian Delph posted 14 points as Appalachian State rolled past Columbia International 77-41 on Friday. Donovan Gregory added 13 points and nine rebounds for the Mountaineers, and Kendall Lewis chipped in 10 points.

Michael Almonacy had seven rebounds for Appalachian State (6-2).

Jalen Brinson had eight points for the Rams, whose season-opening losing streak reached six games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

