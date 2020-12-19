Tacoma News Tribune Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Sports

Martin lifts West Virginia Tech over Morgan State 73-67

The Associated Press

BALTIMORE

Darrin Martin recorded 18 points and 11 assists to lift West Virginia Tech to a 73-67 win over Morgan State on Saturday.

Tamon Scruggs had 19 points and six rebounds for West Virginia Tech. Andreas Jonsson and Juvante Hayes each had 13 points.

Malik Miller had 19 points and seven rebounds for the Bears (2-2). Trevor Moore and Lagio Grantsaan each had 13 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

Sports

Greene, Policelli carry Stony Brook past Binghamton 73-59

December 19, 2020 1:41 PM

Sports

Elmore, Wright lead High Point past William & Mary 71-49

December 19, 2020 1:41 PM

Sports

Calvin, Holden lift Wright St. over Detroit 93-70

December 19, 2020 1:33 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service